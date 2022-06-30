The Burien Library will reopen Sunday, July 10, 2022, after being closed due to a fire in the book drop in May.

As we previously reported, the library was closed after an apparent arson fire in the book drop on May 17 that resulted in smoke and water damage in the building. City Hall and city offices in the building were also closed for a while.

When the Burien Library was closed, all holds were sent to the White Center Library. Officials say that all holds already processed at the White Center Library by the end of the day July 10 will remain there, and customers will need to go to the White Center Library to pick those up.

“We aren’t shipping holds that are already ready at the White Center Library to Burien,” officials said.

Beginning July 10, all new Burien holds will be available for pickup at Burien.

The Burien Library is located at 400 SW 152nd Street:

