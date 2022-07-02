There’s a brand new business in Burien – Three Tree Point Rentals – created and operated by Kennedy Catholic High School sophomore Nolan Manola.

The 15-year-old entrepreneur is renting Kayaks and Paddle Boards this summer out of the basement of the historic Three Tree Point Store, located at 16957 Maplewild Ave SW (map below), just steps away from Puget Sound.

The cost is $20 per hour, and Manola takes cash or Venmo in advance.

This is his first-ever business, and it officially opened Friday, July 1, 2022.

“This is something I wanted to start, since it’s fun to do,” Manola told The B-Town Blog, “and I’ve got some extra paddle boards and stuff so I thought it’d be good idea for people who come to the beach.”

He first pitched the idea for the business to his Mom and Dad, Tiana and Todd Manola, owners of the building that houses the recently reopened, historic store , which, thanks to the city’s “ Legacy Storefronts Zoning Code Amendment ,” was reopened Oct. 1, 2021. The iconic store was first opened in 1903, well before the first road from Lake Burien to the point was constructed around 1915.

Manola will graduate from Kennedy in the Class of 2025. He was born in Burien, and lives just down the street at Three Tree Point.

His business is open whenever the store is, but he’ll also rent on call.

Inventory includes:

2 paddle boards 2 kayaks 2 backups



To rent, please call Nolan directly at (206) 595-8725 (and leave a voicemail if he doesn’t answer).

Store hours:

Closed Mondays Tuesday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, open until 8 p.m.



NOTE: Manola’s rental business will not be open on the 4th of July.

More info on the store is here: https://www.threetreepoint.store.