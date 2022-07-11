The Organization for Prostitution Survivors (OPS) has opened up an office in Burien.

This “social service agency and an agent of social change” is a nonprofit organization founded, led by, and that centers survivors.

“We have created an agency that not only helps others to heal, but serves as a leadership model for the larger anti-trafficking movement,” organizers said. “We facilitate recovery from the harms of prostitution, trafficking, and commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) through trauma-informed services that empower our participants and community to heal from, and end, this system of violence. OPS envisions a world of gender equity, racial justice, and freedom from all forms of oppression and exploitation.”

OPS views CSE as a form of gender-based violence, and looks to eradicate the root issues that contribute to the sex trade including misogyny, racism, homophobia, and other interlocking oppressions and systemic injustices.

“We focus on micro, mezzo, and macro forms of intervention. On a micro level, OPS’ mission is to accompany survivors of prostitution in creating and sustaining efforts to heal from, and end, this practice of gender-based violence. This involves one-on-one advocacy, street outreach, support groups, integrated movement therapy, mental health and wellness therapy, legal advocacy, resource assistance, and art therapy. We achieve this work by being trauma-informed as we meet women and girls where they are, whether through harm reduction, exit services, or support after leaving ‘the life’ (or involvement in the sex trade.) On a mezzo level, OPS focuses on expanding survivor-centered and -led education for institutions and individuals. On a macro level, OPS advocates for equitable policies, practices, and systems by providing technical assistance that increases access to decision-making power for survivors.”

Learn more at seattleops.org.

The Organization for Prostitution Survivors

112 SW 157th Street

Burien, WA 98166 Phone: 206.504.1444 Helpline: 206.853.6243 Email: [email protected] Website: www.seattleops.org