The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a pellet gun shooting on I-5 that happened Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022.

Troopers say that at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, they received a 9-1-1 call from a driver reporting that their vehicle was shot at on northbound I-5 near S. 200th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Once troopers arrived, the victim driver explained that a Silver Chevrolet Equinox was tailgating them while traveling northbound I-5 near S. 200th, then pulled along the passenger side of their vehicle and shot what appeared to be a handgun.

The right rear passenger window was blown out, but thankfully the victim did not sustain any injuries.

The victim’s vehicle was a white Mazda CX5.

The suspect in the Equinox was described by the victim as an African American female with braided hair. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed after shooting at the victim.

Further investigation at the scene led investigators to believe that the gun fired was a pellet gun due to the indents on the victim vehicle.

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses to this shooting, along with anyone that may have information that can assist in identifying the suspect vehicle and driver. Please contact Detective Sergeant Moate at [email protected] .