EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be participating in an Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event hosted by Holden Southcenter on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m.

Thie event is in partnership with the Kent and Renton Chambers of Commerce.

“We are excited to announce that the 2022 Multi-Chamber Mixer will be in-person!”

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

NOTE : This event is for Seattle Southside Chamber Members only.

Fees/Admission:

Members: $10 *Not Available to Non-Members



Please register at the link below, or call (206) 575-1633 for assistance.

Click below for more info or to register:

https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/2022-multi-chamber-mixer-4648

This extravagant networking event is sponsored by:

Holden Southcenter BECU VirtualDesk South King Media



Holden Southcenter is located at 112 Andover Park E. in Tukwilla: