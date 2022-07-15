SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Renton, West Seattle, North Seattle and Burien.
The first Open House is an immaculate home in one of the best neighborhoods in Fairwood:
This is an estate sale and has been completely refreshed from top to bottom.
Brand-new flooring, new roof & New Hot Water Tank.
Also completely painted inside.
Main floor has a separate home office also a cozy family room off the kitchen with a fireplace.
Upstairs has a Leisure Loft, a spacious private Master bedroom, bath with two additional bedrooms.
Charming Backyard is your own private oasis.
Neighborhood clubhouse with new work out equipment & pool.
Perfect walking neighborhood.
All kinds of shopping just minutes away from this home.
Two golf courses are a 5 minute drive down the road.
Commuting to Hwy 405 or 167 is a breeze.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, July 16: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, July 17: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 13335 133rd Lane SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $759,000
- MLS Number: 1965134
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 1998
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,919 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 8.632 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Microwave
- LeasedEquipment
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a full remodel of a West Seattle Gem:
Hot Days & Cool AC!
Full remodel that lives very large at this West Seattle Gem.
New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring.
A Must See!
Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.
Open concept living/kitchen & storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space. Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future ADU/DADU?
Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture. Transit nearby & easy commute DT.
Walk & bike friendly.
WHEN:
-
- Friday, July 15: 4 – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 16: Noon – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $519,000
- MLS Number: 1949250
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year built: 1930
- Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a beautiful Gregory Heights home perched high on the hill with very pleasant southerly views of the Puget Sound, Mt. Rainier and Normandy Park:
Tons of windows, sunlight and warm accents.
Rich dark hardwood flrs on main level. Updated kitchen w brand new stainless applnc’s including gas range.
Best views are from the top flr en-suite including a very tastefully renovated 5 piece bath & private deck. Entertainment size deck is the perfect place to soak in the views and enjoy an evening libation.
Huge, flat, fenced & private backyard.
Abundant upgrades including AC & dimming lights throughout.
Newer 30 yr roof, H2O & furnace. Copper lines including main supply line.
A wonderful combination of privacy & comfort.
This has something for everyone!
WHEN:
-
- Sunday, July 17: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 16711 10th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $999,988
- MLS Number: 1960268
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 1950
- Approx. House SqFt: 3,070 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,006 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
- LeasedEquipment
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a gorgeous 4 bed/2.5 bath home ready for the city-dweller who wants to be close to it all:
Enjoy the convenient location just minutes to Green Lake, Carkeek Park, Ballard, the Interurban Trail, public transportation, shopping and dining.
Single family home, with a fully fenced lot offers room for pets, barbecues and gardening in your private backyard.
Beautifully landscaped and a sweet little covered front porch for sipping lemonade or enjoying your morning coffee.
The interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry & a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings.
Three bedrooms up and one on the main floor, perfect for a work from home office. Great flow and lighting w/ generous 2-car garage!
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, July 16: Noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 10505 Whitman Avenue N., Seattle, WA 98133 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $989,000
- MLS Number: 1963463
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 2007
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,840 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 4,340 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
VIDEO TOUR:
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
