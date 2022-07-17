Highline High School Class of 1971’s 50th Reunion will be held a year later than hoped for, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Normandy Park Cove.

This party of Pirates will run from 5 – 9 p.m.

Alumni are asked to please buy tickets now at varsityreunions.com.

“We may have had to delay our 5O-Year Reunion because of the pandemic, but we are not going to let that stand in the way of celebrating this milestone event,” organizers said.

“As unbelievable as it seems, it will be more than 50 years ago in June that we left the halls of Highline High School and went out into the world — a group of confident and naive 17 and 18-year-olds seeking life’s next journey.

“We know the past 51 years have brought a wide variety of events and experiences into our lives. Each of us has grown and changed. Each has discovered the compLexities of life beyond our high school halls. So, come join us in a celebration of the friend-ships that have shaped us and the memories that remain.

“You’ll be very missed if you don’t attend, so come and help make our one and only 50-Year Reunion one to remember_”

The Hightine 1971 50-Year Reunion Committee includes Dick Benster, Susan Fallis McLaughlin, Katie Meachem Baker, Scott Salzer, Karen Vacca Rea, Gail Walker Rojas, and Jean Walz.

“Hope to see as many of you there as can make it. Go Pirates!”