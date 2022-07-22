SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this weekend in Renton.

This Open House is an immaculate home in one of the best neighborhoods in Fairwood:

This is an estate sale and has been completely refreshed from top to bottom.

Brand-new flooring, new roof & New Hot Water Tank.

Also completely painted inside.

Main floor has a separate home office also a cozy family room off the kitchen with a fireplace.

Upstairs has a Leisure Loft, a spacious private Master bedroom, bath with two additional bedrooms.

Charming Backyard is your own private oasis.

Neighborhood clubhouse with new work out equipment & pool.

Perfect walking neighborhood.

All kinds of shopping just minutes away from this home.

Two golf courses are a 5 minute drive down the road.

Commuting to Hwy 405 or 167 is a breeze.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 23: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 13335 133rd Lane SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $683,000 MLS Number: 1965134 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1998 Approx. House SqFt: 1,919 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 8.632 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Microwave Leased Equipment



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

