EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.
SAVE THE DATE: The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s Mayors’ Reception will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
This event will run from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton in Tukwila (map below).
This evening is presented in partnership with the five cities within the Chamber’s service area of Southwest King County – including Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988 – and will feature an update from each of the cities as well as a panel discussion and Q&A.
WHERE:
Double Tree Suites by Hilton
16500 Southcenter Pkwy
Tukwila, WA 98188
COST:
Early Registration:
-
-
- Members $50
- Non-Members $75
-
After Sept. 5, 2022
-
-
- Members $75
- Non-Members $100
- Members $75
-
REGISTER ONLINE HERE
Contact Information: Send Email
“A very special thank you to our Media Sponsor: South King Media. Thank you to our Host, Speakers, and Sponsors!”
This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.
BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES:
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, for more information please download the Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form.