EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

SAVE THE DATE : The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s Mayors’ Reception will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

This event will run from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton in Tukwila (map below).

This evening is presented in partnership with the five cities within the Chamber’s service area of Southwest King County – including Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988 – and will feature an update from each of the cities as well as a panel discussion and Q&A.

WHERE:

Double Tree Suites by Hilton

16500 Southcenter Pkwy

Tukwila, WA 98188

COST:

Early Registration:

Members $50 Non-Members $75





After Sept. 5, 2022

Members $75

Non-Members $100



Contact Information: Send Email

“A very special thank you to our Media Sponsor: South King Media. Thank you to our Host, Speakers, and Sponsors!”

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, for more information please download the Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form.