The first round of election results are in for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election, and early returns show that Normandy Park residents are rejecting Proposition 1, intended to fund a new Civic Center.

This proposition would authorize “the construction of a new Civic Center to include indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, an early childhood education program, city and police administrative offices, council chambers, meeting and event rooms, and parking; to issue up to $15,000,000 of general obligation bonds maturing within a maximum term of 25 years to finance such improvements; and levy property taxes annually in excess of regular property tax levies to repay such bonds, as provided in Ordinance No. 1039.”

With 1,547 ballots counted, the first round shows the measure failing by 12.28%:

Approved: 668 • 43.86% Rejected: 855 • 56.14%



Download the full results from King County Elections here.

The next round of results will be released by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.