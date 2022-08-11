Detectives from the Washington State Patrol are seeking witnesses to a road rage injury hit & run collision that happened on Thursday morning, Aug. 11, 2022.

Troopers say that at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls reporting a one-vehicle pedestrian collision on northbound I-5 just south of Albro (map below).

Once troopers arrived on scene they observed a black BMW X3 on the left shoulder and a male individual on the other side of the guardrail with a severe injury to his leg. Through further investigation and according to witnesses this BMW was being driven by the injured individual and was previously involved in a road rage incident on northbound I-5 near SR 518.

The other vehicle involved was a silver Mercedes SUV which apparently threw something at the BMW.

The vehicles continued northbound on I-5 when traffic came to a stop near Albro at which time the driver threw something at the Mercedes, stopped his car and exited.

The driver approached the Mercedes at which time the Mercedes took off hitting the driver of the BMW causing serious injury.

Detectives are seeking any witnesses to this incident including what occurred between SR 518 and when the BMW driver exited their vehicle near Albro.

This is being investigated as a Felony Hit and Run and detectives are also seeking information on the suspect vehicle and who was driving it at the time of the incident. Please contact Detective Ford at [email protected].