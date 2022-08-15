Someone stole one of the school vans from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien (map below) sometime over the weekend.

If you happen to be out and about, please keep an eye out for green 2009 Ford Econoline van, with license plate #C43705B, though the plate will likely be removed. The school’s logo on the side (identical to the van pictured below but green):

The approximate value of the van is likely around $9,000.

If seen, please call the King County Sheriff’s at (206) 296-3311, and reference case number C22027148.

Three Tree Montessori School is located at 220 SW 160th Street: