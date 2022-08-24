SPONSORED :

Longtime Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s annual “Giving A Day Away” event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

This is an annual day when local agents get together to help out the community – and they’re looking for recipients in need.

“This year our team is ready to give a day to someone who could use some extra help with yard clean up or

some housekeeping, etc.,” said Branch Manager Tayna Lorella. “Do you know a ‘Homeowner’ in your neighborhood who could use a little help?”

Someone retired Someone with special needs Someone who has trouble getting around



“We would love to have your referrals!”

Send your nominee’s contact information and some details, and the agents will take it from there!

Email or call Sally Law at [email protected] or call 206-817-8434.

Brought to you by all the agents in the Burien Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate office.

930 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA. 98166

206-244-6400

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].