Burien’s Environmental Science Center’s new Volunteer orientation will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 6 – 7 p.m.

Join in for a VIRTUAL, one-hour info session about the various volunteer opportunities at the Environmental Science Center.

Learn about ESC history, what opportunities are available, and requirements to join their team.

The online link will be sent one week before the meeting time. Registration required in order to have the link emailed to you. Children ages 10-14 need an adult present during orientation and volunteer hours.

This program is FREE with required registration at:

The Environmental Science Center is located at 2220 SW Seahurst Park Road:

