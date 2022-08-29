Skunk Works Robotics will be holding two Open Houses this month – on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Skunk Works Robotics is a competitive robotics team based in the Highline area. It is affiliated with 4-H and accepts members from any school, including homeschoolers. The team utilizes a workspace graciously provided by Highline Public Schools.

The Skunk Works team has been in the Highline area for 16 years and has won numerous awards as part of FIRST Robotics. Skunk Works is looking for new members who want an opportunity to build and utilize their skills in CAD, public speaking, programming, graphic design, statistical analysis, wiring, marketing or parts fabrication to compete at the highest levels of high school robotics. The team functions as a business and students learn marketable skills and teamwork under the supervision of mentors.

Meetings in the fall are twice a week. The team meets 4 days a week and on Saturdays when the competition season begins in January. We are accepting students in grades 8-10 at this time.

Skunk Works will have two open house sessions, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. Both will run from 6:30-8 p.m.

“We ask that a parent or guardian attend this meeting as well.”

Please fill out the Google form and indicate which date you would like to visit:

