Volunteers are needed for the International Coastal Cleanup, which will be held at Seahurst Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Join Burien’s Environmental Science Center at Seahurst Park as they participate in the largest global ocean cleanup event of the year.

Started by the Ocean Conservancy, volunteers and organizations around the world come together to remove debris from our beaches and waterways.

All ages and abilities are welcome! All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

This program is FREE with preferred registration at:

The Environmental Science Center is located at 2220 SW Seahurst Park Road:

