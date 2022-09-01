Summer has been a difficult time to collect blood with many donors on vacation or out of their regular routines, and blood supplies are currently extremely low.

Bloodworks has been short 300 units each week for the past 7 weeks. Your help is greatly needed to replenish supplies. We can reach stable levels with a steady stream of donors giving their life saving gift of blood over the coming weeks and months.



WHAT: Pop=Up Blood Drive WHEN: The next events in Normandy Park will be: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Please sign up to give blood in the Normandy Park Council Chambers (801 SW 174th Street). RSVP: Sign up here: https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=508B

As part of Bloodworks Music’s in our Blood 2.0 campaign, donate blood in the month of September and enter to win a set of Apple AirPods Max wireless over-the-ear headphones!

Masks and appointments are required.

For more about the safety of donating blood during the pandemic, eligibility, help booking your appointment, and other info, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org.

