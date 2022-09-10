Officers from the King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) are on the scene of a shooting in Burien on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, 2022.

OLEO sent out a Tweet about the incident at 8:32 a.m. Saturday morning.

Details of the shooting or location have not yet been released.

When police use force that results in serious injury or death, OLEO attends the scene, which indicates this may have been an officer-involved shooting. OLEO later reviews the Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigations of these incidents and sits in on the Use of Force Review Board reviews.

“OLEO is dedicated to improving the lives of King County residents through its independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office,” the agency says on its website. “We aim to further policing standards that are driven by community and rooted in equity through objective reviews, independent investigations, and evidence-based policy recommendations.”

The Valley Investigative Team (VIT) is investigating.

As we learn more, we’ll update this post.

