This Sunday, Sept. 11, participants in the weekly free online art class will paint and learn about garden veggies and tempera paint.

Naomi Benson will be driving on this fun, colorful, and messy adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a little garden dirty.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera paint—suggested colors: green, brown, blue, white, yellow and red White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional: Masking tape to create clear border



To participate, log on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 409731847987.

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.