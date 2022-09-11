Highline Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran is eager to meet the Highline community, and he’s seeking public feedback.

Duran is launching his first year in Highline with a districtwide listening tour to hear from students, families, staff and community members.

“I am intently focused on understanding how students are experiencing the Highline Promise to know every student by name, strength and need,” Duran said. “I want to learn how we can build upon current successes and what additional steps we can take to deliver on the Promise for every student.”

Seven community meetings are scheduled to gather input, which will be synthesized and shared with the community in January 2023. It will be used to guide an update of the district’s strategic plan this spring.

School board directors will host the following in-person meetings in their districts:

Thursday, Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m., Tyee High School | Hosted by District 4 Director Carrie Howell Monday, Oct. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Puget Sound Skills Center | Hosted by District 2 Director Angelica Alvarez Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Highline High School | District 3 Director Joe Van Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Evergreen High School | Hosted by District 1 Director Aaron Garcia Thursday, Oct. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Mount Rainier High School | Hosted by District 5 Director Azeb Hagos



Two Zoom meetings will include information and an opportunity to ask questions about the Highline School Bond on the November ballot.

Monday, Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m. (Link coming soon.) Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-7 p.m. (Link coming soon)



Below is a video interview of Duran that the district released: