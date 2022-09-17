The Highline High School Alumni Foundation’s Golf Day – held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – raised $5,920 for scholarships for Highline High Seniors.

The total amount of scholarship money awarded in 2022 was $91,000.

NEXT GOLF DAY IS AUG. 25, 2023

Be sure to mark your calendars for the 2023 Golf Day, which is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 again at Auburn Golf Course.

The Highline High School Alumni Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 that helps generate funding to provide scholarship opportunities.

More info on the Foundation is at https://hhsaf.org.