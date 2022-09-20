All are invited to join the Burien Elks #2143 for their Oktoberfest fundraiser this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 2 – 10 p.m.

This all day event will include live music from 2-6 p.m. from Music Man Marty, and from 6-10 p.m. from the Dusty Martin Band.

Food will be by Lil J’s Super Dawgs Food Truck, and there will also be games and a Beverage Garden.

They will have raffle prizes, with many items donated by local merchants.

All monies collected will benefit their Veteran’s Fund and the Washington Elks Children’s Therapy Project.

From 5-9 p.m. they will have a Kids Korner where children will enjoy fun activities and a Sundae bar at no cost.

There will be a $5 cover for The Dusty Martin Band from 6-10 p.m.

More info here: https://waelks.org/what-we-do/therapy/

Burien Elks #2143 is located at 14006 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98168:

