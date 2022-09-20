By Mellow DeTray

Here’s what happened at Monday night’s (Sept. 19, 2022) regular Burien City Council meeting:

Proclamations

The meeting started off with three Proclamations:

The first names Sept. 9-18, 2022 as Welcoming Week , in order to recognize that Burien is a city that celebrates and welcomes immigrants and refugees. The second proclaims Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month , in honor of the 23% of our population of Hispanic origin. The third Proclamation designates September as Suicide Prevention Month , in recognition of the struggle and loss faced by many in our community.



Public Comments

Comments addressed concerns over climate change and requested that the city supports installation of electric heat pumps. There was also a request that the city spends more of the budget on human services rather than on a raise to the police. Another community member asked that the 2023 Community Block Grant be used on long term investments that will benefit the community for years to come.

Opioid Litigation Sign-off Passes

Despite the Attorney General’s office not responding to requests by Council for more information, Council voted to sign-off on litigation that will distribute 4 million dollars statewide to cities affected by the opioid crisis. The money, which comes from three large pharmaceutical companies, will end up being a small allocation each year to Burien. 100% of litigating cities need to sign in order for any of the money to be paid out.

Native Land Acknowledgement Passes

Every council meeting and public event will now begin with an acknowledgement read aloud, recognizing that Burien is on ancestral tribal lands. This bill passed unanimously.

Stormwater Easement from Port of Seattle Passes

This easement will allow the city to install, maintain, and repair a new stormwater conveyance along South 140th Street, with outfall of treated water into Miller Creek. The existing stormwater conveyance line is undersized. The Port of Seattle will cover all expenses at no cost to the city.

2023 Community Development Block Grant Update

The City is expected to receive approximately $245,000 for community development, and these funds have been allocated as follows:

$44,000 for Administration $45,000 for Youth & Family Services $156,000 of Capital investment for the purchase of Lakeview Park.



Approval for the use of these funds was moved to the consent agenda for the next business meeting.

Shape Your City

In the next 20 years Burien is expected to grow by 7,500 new residents. City planners are seeking community engagement on Burien’s Comprehensive Plan, Transportation Master Plan, and Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Plan. More information will be available in the fall issue of Burien Magazine. Staff will also have an information table at many community events, including upcoming farmers markets.

Burien Turns 30

In February 2023 Burien will mark 30 years of incorporation as a city. Plans are in the works to celebrate this milestone throughout the year.

Mellow DeTray is a Seattle native who has spent the last 16 years raising her family in Burien. She has volunteered at many local establishments over the years, including the Burien Library, Burien Actors Theatre, and Hot Feet Fitness. After working for ten years at Burien Community Center, she moved on to teaching fitness classes and to work the front desk of a Burien yoga studio. For many years Mellow kept a moderately popular cooking & lifestyle blog, and she had a brief stint in political journalism during a local election. Clear and informative writing has always been a side hobby of Mellow’s and she looks forward to bringing you unbiased coverage of City Council meetings.