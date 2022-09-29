A thief broke through the glass of the front door of the Pigfish Café in Olde Burien early Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022, disrupting the small local mom & pop business.

Owners Victoria and Mario told The B-Town Blog that – just prior to 3 a.m. Thursday morning – the thief broke through the front door, then stole their cash register.

“This morning we came in to deal with this instead of a normal day of work,” owners said. “Time flew by today as we made contact with glass businesses, locksmiths, neighbors reaching out to lend a hand, etc.”

Pigfish Café is a neighborhood, family-friendly restaurant located at 921 SW 152nd Street and established in 2019. They serve lunch and dinner prepared fresh to order for dine-in or take-out. They are family-owned and operated, and serve hot and cold sandwiches, fish & chips and more.

More info here: https://www.pigfishcafeburien.com

If you know anything about this incident, please contact Burien Police at (206) 477-2200, and reference case #C22032478.