To celebrate the kickoff of planting season in the Pacific Northwest, the Green Burien Partnership is hosting several environmental restoration events in Burien parks this fall.

All events are open to the public, kid friendly, and no experience is necessary.

Refreshments, gloves, and tools will be offered for each event.

Green Burien Day

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. WHERE: Hilltop Park, 2600 S. 128th Street

Join the City of Burien and EarthCorps at Hilltop Park as we celebrate our third annual Green Burien Day.

We’ll be working together to plant baby trees, shrubs, and ground cover plants. This event is open for everyone, no experience necessary.

Refreshments, lunch, gloves, and tools for all will be available.

Register online here.

Planting at Hazel Valley Park

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. WHERE: Hazel Valley Park, 251 SW 126th Street

Join the City of Burien and EarthCorps at Hazel Valley Park to plant native plants. We’ll be working together to plant baby trees, shrubs, and ground cover plants.

This event is open for everyone, no experience necessary.

Refreshments, lunch, gloves, and tools for all will be available.

Register online here.

Planting at Salmon Creek Park

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12, time TBD WHERE: Salmon Creek Park, 700 SW 118th Street.

Join the City of Burien, DirtCorps, and the New Start High School “Sharks in Restoration” interns at Salmon Creek Park to plant native plants.

We’ll be working together to plant the future forest and learn about environmental restoration from youth leaders.

This event is open for everyone, no experience necessary.

Refreshments, lunch, gloves, and tools for all will be available.

Register online here.