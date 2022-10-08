King County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are requesting the public’s help as they investigate what happened to a female found deceased Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022 on the side of SR 509.

Police say that at around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, a deceased female was found on the side of SR 509, south of the 1st Ave bridge.

“We’re requesting information from anyone who was driving southbound on (SR) 509 between the 1st Ave Bridge and (SR) 518 Interchange between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Oct. 7, and observed anything suspicious (vehicles stopped, people on the roadway etc.) or have dashcam video.”

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and are asking for the public’s assistance.

If you know or saw anything, call the tip line at (206) 296-3311 or report anonymous tips at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm, case #C22033455.

