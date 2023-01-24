Keyeleas S. Brewer, a 16-year-old girl whose body was found alongside SR 509 near Burien in October, 2022, died as the result of a homicide, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

According to coroners, Brewer died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

As we previously reported, Brewer’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 along southbound SR 509, south of the First Avenue South Bridge near the Glendale exit.

The King County Sheriff’s Office has been seeking witnesses, and ask anyone who may have been driving on SR 509 near that area between 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. on Oct. 7 and saw anything suspicious to call them. A roadside memorial full of teddy bears, candles and notes is still visible on the west side of SR 509 where her body was found.

Anyone with additional info or dash cam footage is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (206) 296-3311.

Below is a video about this tragic incident courtesy KING5: