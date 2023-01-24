Kindergarten enrollment is now open for Tukwila Schools:
Our inclusive community welcomes everyone with rigorous and culturally-responsive academics, comprehensive extracurricular programs, and experienced educators.
Tukwila School’s multilingual staff and enriching environment embraces and supports our diverse student and family community.
We’re hosting Kindergarten Open Houses at all of our elementary schools:
- Cascade View – February 8, 4:00 p.m.
- Thorndyke – February 13, 5:00 p.m.
- Tukwila Elementary – February 9 at 5:00 p.m.
If your student will be 5 by Aug. 31, 2023 we encourage you to enroll.
For more information, please visit the enrollment page:
https://www.tukwilaschools.org/about-our-district/enrollment
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].