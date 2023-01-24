The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for local food banks is coming to the Burien Community Center this Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and organizers have released photos of some of the handmade bowls that will be available to win.

That’s right – this year, they’re holding a raffle for bowls, platters and more..

“Enter to win serving bowls, platters and more – just purchase a ticket for each item you want to bid for, or use a bunch of tickets and win your favorite!”

Cost is $1 per ticket, or $10 for 11 tickets.

FUNDRAISER FOR LOCAL FOOD BANKS

Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat hunger in our communities, and this event will benefit both the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks.

Moshier Art Center Potters have donated bowls they’ve made to be filled with soup at this fun event…and all are invited!

Your donation will get you the opportunity to pick out a beautiful handmade bowl, as well as receive a simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and drink; donated by local businesses.

There will be two servings this year:

LUNCH: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

DINNER: 4 – 8 p.m.

MINIMUM DONATIONS

Adults $20

Children $10

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 LUNCH: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. DINNER: 4–8 p.m.

WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW:

We have fabulous handmade serving items for auction at this year's Empty Bowls! Buy your raffle tickets at the event this Friday, January 27th! Tickets are $1 each or $10 for 11 tickets. pic.twitter.com/XQrlanYEJj — Burien PaRCS (@BurienParks) January 23, 2023