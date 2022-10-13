Listen to this article:

Seattle Storm Emcee Shellie Hart; Symetra VP of Public Affairs & Social Impact Sharmila Swenson; Seattle Kraken VP Allison Bickford; Highline Schools Foundation Executive Director Fred Swanson; Seattle Storm Chief Commercial Officer Nate Silverman, along with Kraken mascot Buoy and Storm mascot Doppler and Cedarhurst Elementary students.

The Fall ‘LETS Play’ program got underway at Cedarhurst Elementary School in Burien this week.

Symetra, the Seattle Kraken and the Seattle Storm teamed up to once again to bring ‘LETS Play by Symetra’ to Highline Public Schools.

Focused on building Leadership, Equity and Teamwork skills through playing Sports, the program annually ‘adopts’ an entire class, engaging students during PE time through activities like Kraken- or Storm-hosted clinics. Cedarhurst Elementary School’s 80 fourth graders welcomed Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy and Seattle Storm mascot Doppler to the Burien, Wash., school for an Oct. 11th kickoff event.

Cedarhurst Elementary School Principal Alyssa McCaslin hosted the special assembly, joined by representatives from Symetra and both teams, as well as radio personality and Seattle Storm Emcee Shellie Hart, a Cedarhurst alumna. Symetra VP of Public Affairs & Social Impact Sharmila Swenson presented Fred Swanson, executive director of the Highline Schools Foundation, with a check from Symetra for $28,000, representing $1,000 for each Storm and Kraken home win during the 2021/22 season.

“Along with our Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm partners, we are excited to bring LETS Play to Cedarhurst Elementary this fall. We were delighted to see the excitement and energy students brought to the inaugural session earlier this year and thrilled to watch the kids’ self-confidence grow over the course of the program as they ventured out of their comfort zone and tried something new — like lacing up skates and stepping on to the ice for the first time,” said Sharmila Swenson, VP, Public Affairs and Social Impact. “We hope LETS Play builds connections and comradery among Cedarhurst Elementary’s fourth graders, many of whom are new to the school. Our goal is to offer a unique experience — whether running basketball drills with a former WNBA player or skating onto the ice at Climate Pledge Arena — for lasting impact.”

LETS Play launched in February 2022 at Midway Elementary in Des Moines, Wash. The five-week fall program at Cedarhurst Elementary will include a session on leadership and team building on and off the court/ice, basketball and hockey skills clinics, and Q&As with team players and leaders. Every student will receive a backpack complete with LETS Play t-shirt, water bottle, and Eco-notebook, along with some coveted Kraken and Storm swag. The program will wrap in November with a celebration event at Climate Pledge Arena, home to the two teams.

“We’re proud to partner with Symetra and the Kraken to impact another group of youth in our region through the LETS Play program. Seeing the kids’ enthusiasm during our kickoff event at Cedarhurst Elementary was proof of how much this means to our community,” said Nate Silverman, Storm Chief Commercial Officer. “LETS Play is rooted in leadership, equity and teamwork and we’re excited to help instill those principles with these kids!”

“We at the Kraken love this partnership with the Seattle Storm, Symetra, and Highline Public Schools because it proves that we have a much greater impact when we work together toward a shared goal. We are all committed to creating meaningful opportunities for the students that will extend well beyond the LETS Play program,” said Mari Horita, Senior Vice President, Social Impact & Government Relations.

Highline Public Schools serves more than 17,500 students grades K-12. Highline encompasses the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and White Center in Washington state. Highline has 35 schools, employs more than 2,000 staff members and offers a variety of educational opportunities from early childhood to college preparation. Highline is committed to equity in education, high expectations for all, and partnering with families and the community to ensure all children graduate ready for the future they choose.

“We are honored to partner with Symetra, the Seattle Storm and Seattle Kraken to bring this athletic and leadership program to our students. We appreciate community partners who come together to support our students and find creative and fun ways to inspire learning,” said Dr. Ivan Duran, superintendent, Highline Public Schools.

Symetra is a corporate partner of the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and Climate Pledge Arena.