What local Meteorologist Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) is calling a ‘monster meteorite’ flashed through the night skies over our region on Wednesday night, Oct. 12, 2022.

Witnesses in an area ranging from South King County through Oregon and up to British Columbia reported seeing the bright flash in the western skies at around 10:18 p.m.

“Ok, that was insane,” Snyder said in a Tweet, “…there had to be others that saw that monster #Meteorite.”

“Just saw a huge flash in the sky towards Marine View Drive and 242nd. Freaky￼￼,” another witness posted on Facebook.

Below are videos and Tweets about the incident, including one recorded on Snyder’s webcam, looking west from Normandy Park at 10:18 p.m.:

And another video courtesy Kevin Freitas: