Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Burien, Normandy Park, and West Seattle.

First up – tucked down a quiet street sits this 1,760 square foot home on a large private 1/4 acre lot in Burien:

The main level offers beautiful hardwood floors, two bedrooms plus an office.

Downstairs allows for flexible living options with another bedroom, multi-purpose room and a second kitchen.

Enjoy the entire house for yourself or use the lower level for extended stay house guests.

Two bathrooms, mudroom, tons of storage, large utility room and a sauna too.

Plenty of parking with a garage w/ shop and carport.

Fully fenced backyard, enchanting gazebo, fruit trees, garden space and beautiful mature landscaping.

A little slice of paradise and privacy in this convenient and desirable location with easy access to airport, downtown Seattle and freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 15: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 13002 6th Place SW, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,999 MLS Number: 2006596 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1949 Approx. House SqFt: 1,760 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 11,608 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is an elegant Normandy Park home with “Lot A” beach access!

Nestled on a tranquil, private .4 acre cul-de-sac lot, this light filled home features coved ceilings, hardwood floors & impeccable details throughout.

Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, abundance of cabinets & breakfast nook.

Formal living & dining room, family room w/fireplace & office on main floor.

Upstairs enjoy the luxurious primary suite w/5-piece bath & large walk-in closet, 2 guest rms & oversized bonus rm.

Fully fenced yard, w/lg deck & fire-pit are perfect for BBQ’s & entertaining.

Enjoy ‘The Cove’, a private waterfront community club that includes clubhouse, tennis/pickleball courts, walking trails, boat launch & more!

Don’t miss this beautiful move-in ready home!

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 14: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 19210 Normandy Park Drive SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,325,000 MLS Number: 2001626 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year built: 1990 Approx. House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 17,252 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next – welcome to West Seattle:

This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is move in ready.

Kitchen features a new gas range with granite counters.

Newer roof, hardy plank siding, gas tankless water heater.

Gas forced air.

This home is as solid as they come.

Fully fenced backyard. Plenty of room for RV Parking.

Close to Parks and shopping. Easy access to West Seattle Bridge & I-5

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 15: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 7955 10th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $615,000 MLS Number: 2006990 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year built: 1942 Approx. House SqFt: 1,340 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,120 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a rare 3-bedroom 2-bath end-unit at Highpointer in Burien:

Investor friendly too!

Updated & turn-key.

Recent upgrades include new carpet, paint, flooring, kitchen countertops w/ oversized eating bar, dishwasher, LED lighting through-out, baths & more.

Bright and quiet with so much space.

Lg Primary bed & bath, work from home space, open flow kitchen and living room that extends to a large covered patio.

Great amenities with Pool, Clubhouse (can use for parties), Sauna, Hot-Tub and Sports Courts.

Secure gate to 1st Ave as well as park like common space & a well run HOA w/ onsite manager.

Additional storage building & covered parking.

Close to 509, I-5, 518, 167 & transit.

Walk to new DM Creek Trail to Angle Lk Station, Grocery, Parks & Puget Sound. Wow!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 15: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 17431 Ambaum Boulevard S. #D3, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $349,000 MLS Number: 2003957 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1977 Approx. House SqFt: 1,065 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

