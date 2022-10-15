Listen to this article:

On the agenda for Monday night’s (Oct. 17, 2022) Burien City Council regular meeting – continued discussion and first public hearing on the 2023-2024 budget, South King Housing and Homelessness Partners workplan, CARES of Burien & Des Moines Animal Control contract, Comprehensive Plan amendments, staff benefits, rental housing protections, proclamations, and a presentation from a staff committee on advancing racial equity.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can be viewed in person, on Comcast TV challenge 21, virtually via Zoom here, or online here.

Read/download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

A special meeting to discuss City Council rules of order will be held at 6 p.m.

Here are highlights from the agenda:

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS

    • a) Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Councilmember Cydney Moore, Proclamation
    • b) Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation Councilmember Hugo Garcia, Proclamation
    • c) Advancing Racial Equity in Burien Presentation, Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director
      Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director; Presented by Planner Alex Hunt, Records Coordinator Bryennah Quander, and Recreation Coordinator Gabbi Gonzales

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

PUBLIC COMMENT

PUBLIC HEARING

    • a) Public Hearing on 2023-2024 Preliminary Biennial Budget, Revenue Sources and Expenditures
      Eric Christensen, Finance Director Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst

BUSINESS AGENDA:

    • a) Approval of 2023 South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) Workplan and Budget Priorities, Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager
    • b) 2023-2024 Preliminary Capital Improvement Program and Other Funds Eric Christensen, Finance Director. Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst, Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director, Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director
    • c) Introduction of Community Animal Resource and Education Society (CARES) Contract (2023-2028), Cathy Schrock, Admin Services Director, Debra George, CARES Director
    • d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 800, 2022 Comprehensive Plan Amendments Alex Hunt, Planner. Susan McLain, Community Development Director
    • e) Introduction to Resolution No. 486, Amending Resolution No. 339 Regarding the Vacation Cashout Program, Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director
    • f) Rental Housing Protections Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
    • g) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan Adolfo Bailon, City Manager

COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street: