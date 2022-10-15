Listen to this article:

On the agenda for Monday night’s (Oct. 17, 2022) Burien City Council regular meeting – continued discussion and first public hearing on the 2023-2024 budget, South King Housing and Homelessness Partners workplan, CARES of Burien & Des Moines Animal Control contract, Comprehensive Plan amendments, staff benefits, rental housing protections, proclamations, and a presentation from a staff committee on advancing racial equity.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can be viewed in person, on Comcast TV challenge 21, virtually via Zoom here, or online here.

Read/download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

A special meeting to discuss City Council rules of order will be held at 6 p.m.

Here are highlights from the agenda:

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS

a) Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Councilmember Cydney Moore, Proclamation b) Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation Councilmember Hugo Garcia, Proclamation c) Advancing Racial Equity in Burien Presentation, Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director

Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director; Presented by Planner Alex Hunt, Records Coordinator Bryennah Quander, and Recreation Coordinator Gabbi Gonzales



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

PUBLIC COMMENT

PUBLIC HEARING

a) Public Hearing on 2023-2024 Preliminary Biennial Budget, Revenue Sources and Expenditures

Eric Christensen, Finance Director Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst



BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Approval of 2023 South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) Workplan and Budget Priorities, Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager b) 2023-2024 Preliminary Capital Improvement Program and Other Funds Eric Christensen, Finance Director. Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst, Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director, Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director c) Introduction of Community Animal Resource and Education Society (CARES) Contract (2023-2028), Cathy Schrock, Admin Services Director, Debra George, CARES Director d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 800, 2022 Comprehensive Plan Amendments Alex Hunt, Planner. Susan McLain, Community Development Director e) Introduction to Resolution No. 486, Amending Resolution No. 339 Regarding the Vacation Cashout Program, Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director f) Rental Housing Protections Adolfo Bailon, City Manager g) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan Adolfo Bailon, City Manager



COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street: