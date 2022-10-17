Listen to this article:

A high of 88 degrees set a daily record at Sea-Tac Airport on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, turning October into the new “Octgust,” but “huge changes are coming,” says local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder.

“Your entire wardrobe is going to change,” Snyder said in a video he released Monday, Octgust 17 (watch it below). “Get your pants out, dust off your coats, all that good stuff…because it is on the way folks. Time to get excited.”

In his video, Snyder runs weather prognostications from various models, which he says indicate that rain will likely arrive this coming Friday, Oct. 21.

Unhealthy air quality from wildfires is currently an issue, although it’s on the decline, and the much-needed rainfall should help douse the flames and clean the air out.

Another plus? Snow may fall in the mountains, which might excite some skiers.

Negatives? You might want to keep an eye on the wind, as the coming change may bring a windstorm as well. Oh, and the temps will lower, with a high for Sunday, Oct. 23 predicted at 57 – 31 degrees cooler than Sunday’s record high.

Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind around 6 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Friday: A chance of rain, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Friday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.



And while you're getting your pants out, be sure to bookmark our Weather page



Headlines:

Fall arriving Friday. Rainy and windy.

Smoke improved but will not go away until Friday.

Much cooler today, but high temps still above normal through Thursday.

Rain Friday thru Sunday could be more than the amount of rain we have gotten in the last 3 1/2 months. #wawx pic.twitter.com/NRqFMk8G5U — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 17, 2022