SPONSORED :

Don’t miss una grande celebrazione on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 as Casa Italiana reboots their popular Caffe.

Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center and Caffe in Burien is currently closed while they bring about exciting changes to their caffe and market. They will re-open on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a festive “Saturday di Salsicia” Grand re-opening event celebrating Italian Heritage Month and bringing an Italian twist to Octoberfest. They are thrilled to invite the entire community to come see what they have been up to.

For the Saturday event, Frank Isernio sausage on the outdoor grill will take center stage filling the air with mouthwatering aromas. The cured specialties can be enjoyed in sandwiches or on their own with classic Italian accompaniments. The day will include all the usual excitement of a “Casa” event, complete with a Beer and Wine garden and festive music. But the biggest attraction is the expansion of the Caffe which includes the addition of multiple pastry cases offering authentic Italian confections and fresh hand scooped Gelatiamo gelato (seven flavors!).

The excitement was palpable when we were given a brief tour of the upcoming changes, which are a result of popular demand and requests from their loyal following. The new feeling to the space will be open and impressive. Designed to showcase all the delicious specialities on offer, including savories and deli delights like imported salumi, cheeses, prosciutto and pancetta to name just a few. Catering will now also be offered and wise customers will book now for all the gatherings November and December are sure to bring.

Naturally, since it is pumpkin season, you can try out pumpkin pannetone, pumpkin gnocchi or espresso delights featuring pumpkin spice or pumpkin pie flavored syrups. The remodel includes a re-thinking of the Italian market, to bring you more products just in time for the gift-giving season. You will find imported olive oils, balsamic vinegars, uncommon pastas, biscotti and much, much more.

The revenue from all these connected enterprises furthers the mission of the Casa Italiana: “to create a permanent ongoing physical space dedicated to embracing and renewing the joy and vibrant diversity of the soul and spirit of Italy, including its historical, linguistic, and culinary significance” right here in South King County and the greater Seattle area. Ongoing fundraising will bring about the planned Banquet Hall to be located on the upper floor of the current building. The Hall will be a fantastic addition to area options for weddings, anniversaries retirement parties and all manner of larger gatherings. While you visit, be sure to check out the enchanting renderings of the proposed space. Currently, the Casa boasts a 50-person private room suitable for meetings or celebrations of all sorts. Kindly address inquiries about rentals or other questions to [email protected], and they will be delighted to hear from you.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 and come join the fun. Arrivederci per adesso (“bye for now”)!

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

