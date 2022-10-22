On the agenda for Monday night’s (Oct. 24, 2022) Burien City Council Study Session: federal legislative agenda, salary survey, budget, Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, renter protections, and the recruitment process for the new Burien Police Chief.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and will also be viewable on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, or online here.

A special Executive Session to “discuss potential litigation or legal risks of a proposed action” will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

STUDY SESSION AGENDA:

    • a) Federal Legislative Agenda: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager. Mike Doubleday, Federal Legislative Agenda
    • b) 2022 Salary and Compensation Survey Presentation: Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director, Connie Roberts, Human Resources Analyst
    • c) 2023-2024 Preliminary Budget Department Budget Presentations: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager, Eric Christensen, Finance Director, Kaitlyn Graham, Financial Analyst
    • d) Ordinance No. 798, Affordable Housing Demonstration Program: Nicole Gaudette, Senior Long-Range Planner
      Susan McLain, Community Development Director
    • e) Discussion of Draft Ordinance No. 804, Amending BMC 5.63 and 5.62, Regarding Rental Housing Protections: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
    • f) Police Chief Position Announcement: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
    • g) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager

Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street: