A free ‘Trunk or Treat’ event will be held at Boulevard Park Church on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

This free, family-friendly event will run from 6 – 8 p.m.

WHO: Families with Kids

WHY: A fun and safe evening for kids!

WHAT: Trunk or Treat (festival games at every car & a photo booth)

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022: 6-8 p.m. (drop in anytime)

WHERE: Boulevard Park Church, 1822 S. 128th Street, Burien:

