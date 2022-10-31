Normandy Park’s Winterfest will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, and Volunteers are needed.

Santa and Carolers will be at Manhattan Village from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa’s arrival from 4 – 7 p.m. at Normandy Park Towne Center.

“We hope you’ll join us!”

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

There are a few slots open at Tree Lighting Ceremony at NP Towne Center:

Set-up 10×10 tents, tables, chairs between 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (need 5) Decorate tents with garland and lights between 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (need 5) Help run snow machine (need 2)



To Volunteer, please email [email protected], or call (206) 818-6945.