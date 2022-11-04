During the Burien Arts Association’s weekly free online class this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, participants will be painting a path into the sunset with fall trees shedding their leaves.

Teaching artist Naomi Benson will be driving this fall-tastic journey with tempera paints. Join us as we paint a fall scene highlighting the shifting colors and falling leaves.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera Paint—suggested colors: brown, black, red, yellow, green and blue White Paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional—masking tape to create clean border



To participate log this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-nouveau-inspired-fall-scene-tickets-456551567027

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.