During the Burien Arts Association’s weekly free online class this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, participants will be painting a path into the sunset with fall trees shedding their leaves.
Teaching artist Naomi Benson will be driving this fall-tastic journey with tempera paints. Join us as we paint a fall scene highlighting the shifting colors and falling leaves.
Supplies to have ready for class:
-
- Tempera Paint—suggested colors: brown, black, red, yellow, green and blue
- White Paper
- Water
- Brushes
- Paper towels
- Optional—masking tape to create clean border
To participate log this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. to:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-nouveau-inspired-fall-scene-tickets-456551567027
To preregister, use the same website.
The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.