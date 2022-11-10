Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that on Wednesday night, Nov. 9, 2022, two armed robberies were committed in Burien within minutes of each other.

The first happened just after 7 p.m., when police received a 911 call regarding a robbery with a gun at a convenience store located in the 11600 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive South (map below).

A victim reported that a Black female, wearing a black puffy coat and pink face covering, robbed the store using a gun, before fleeing.

Several minutes later, police received a subsequent 911 call regarding another robbery at a gas station, located in the 12600 block of Ambaum Blvd. S. (map below).

The suspect matched the same description of the previous robbery minutes earlier, and was also armed.

The suspect fled the area in a dark colored 4-door sedan.

It is unknown if the suspect was with anyone else in the vehicle.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle are unknown at this time and there are currently no other updates.

Both robbery investigations remain active.

MAPS

Robbery #1 in the 11600 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive South:

Robbery #2 in the 12600 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW: