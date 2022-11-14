Last Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8-year-old Isaiah was involved in an apparent road rage shooting in Renton, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

As we previously reported, the driver of a blue Mustang shot toward the family car in an altercation on Friday, and struck Isaiah in the mouth and upper chest.

After opening fire, the driver of the blue Mustang sped off, and police are still searching for the vehicle.

Isaiah was taken to a hospital on Friday, Nov. 11, with life-threatening injuries and is recovering in the intensive care unit.

Doctors conducted emergency surgery at 8:30 p.m. Friday night and successfully removed the bullet in his chest and mouth.

The surgeons said the surgery went amazingly well.

Here’s more from the GoFundMe page:

They got the bullet out of his chest and from the back of his neck! They did not have to wire his jaw shut as they thought, but he will have a plate in his jaw for about three months. He will also have a feeding tube for about 2-3 weeks. He did so amazingly. After surgery, there was no swelling; they have been working on waking him up from a medical coma since 8 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022.

Update Nov. 12, 2022: he is breathing on his own!

He is alive and well!! It is incredible what Isaiah has gone through; he seems to be in good spirits. Thank you all for the support and love!

His parents are not worried about bills at this moment. The only thing on their mind is that their baby boy is safe and should fully recover!

I want to try and raise money for them through this long recovery. They will be taking time off work to help care for Isaiah.

We all know medical bills are expensive, and with the holidays approaching and this inflation, things will be tight and stressful. So anything will help!

To donate online, click below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-isaiah-with-his-long-road-of-recovery