SPONSORED :

Tricia Nielsen entered into real estate after 20 years of teaching because she wanted to continue advocating for and encouraging people to reach their dreams.

For Tricia, building relationships is the foundation of teamwork, and she is as trustworthy, cooperative, reliable, and transparent as they come.

After growing up in Iowa, Tricia moved west and has made the Seattle area her home for the past 25 years. She loves all things house-related including interior decorating, landscaping, and making home improvements, but what Tricia loves most is creating the comfort of a safe and relaxing home where life memories can be made with family and friends. Isn’t that what we all want? She can help you find the same!

Tricia prides herself on researching and understanding the most current market trends throughout the Seattle area and remaining up-to-date with the latest resources and tech-tools for real estate agents, sellers, and buyers. She works with a team of supportive and knowledgeable professionals, and she is 100% committed throughout any real estate process.

In her free time, Tricia can be found fixing up her cabin in Packwood, WA, snowboarding the slopes of White Pass, shooting pool with her APA league, walking her pups at Grandview dog park, planning her next trip to Spain, or grabbing a yummy dinner with her husband at Angelo’s or La Costa in Burien.

If you are looking for an educated, passionate, and organized professional to help with your real estate needs, then Tricia is the right agent for you! Reach out and let her open the door to your next home. ¡También habla español!