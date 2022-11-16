A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives.

Police say that the 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women at the transit center and offering them a ride so they did not have to wait for a bus. Once inside the vehicle – a white Toyota Prius – the man allegedly began to either inappropriately touch or proposition the women for sexual favors. When the women refused, the man allegedly pulled to the shoulder on SR 509 at 112th Street and assaulted them.

The arrest is a result of a two-week investigation into several attacks, the first being on Oct. 30.

The first report involved the woman struggling with a man outside of the Prius and knocking a knife from his hand before fleeing the area.

A second incident last Saturday (Nov. 12) involved a man allegedly punching a woman in the head, resulting in a black eye, until she was able to flee.

The third reported incident occurred Monday (Nov. 14) and resulted in a woman being knocked to the ground and stabbed in the leg with a knife.

After gaining the knowledge necessary to establish a pattern and possible identification, detectives were able to locate the man at the transit center later that Monday night as he allegedly attempted to contact another woman. He was taken into custody without incident and booked in King County Jail for First-Degree Assault.

Any witnesses to any of the above incidents or additional potential victims are encouraged to contact WSP Detective Franklin Olsen at [email protected] or (425) 401-7746.