Charging documents released by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 provide more details on the 42-year-old Burien man police allege to have picked up two females at/near the Burien Transit Center before assaulting them.

As we previously reported, the suspect was arrested in Burien on Nov. 14, 2022 in an ongoing Washington State Patrol investigation.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argues that the suspect is a danger and should be held on a high bail. The first appearance judge set bail at $200,000 and found probable cause for Assault in the Second Degree with Sexual Motivation (two counts) and Assault in the Fourth Degree with Sexual Motivation.

King County prosecutors anticipate getting additional documents – required by law for a felony charging decision – from the State Patrol this week.

Prosecutors say that the suspect had sexual intentions when he lured the victims into his vehicle at/near the Burien Transit Center on separate dates between Oct. 30 and Nov. 14, 2022.

Charging docs say that when the females denied him sex, the suspect assaulted them with a knife. One female suffered a 1-inch laceration to her hip (treated at hospital) and was also bit on her left breast.

The other female victim was stabbed with a knife; however it didn’t break the skin. That female suffered a black eye when the suspect punched her.

Here are more details from the charging documents:

Case #22-018527

On Oct. 30, 2022. at approximately 10 p.m., a female was at the Burien Transit Center waiting for a bus when a man approached and said he was an Uber driver and would give her a ride. She went wilth him and entered his car. While traveling on SR 509 the man began to touch her, she got out of the car and he pulled a knife on her and poked it into her side. She stated it was a dull knife and she was able to swipe it awav. She ran to a 7-11 and called 9-1-1. The female vicum descried the attacker as a middle eastern male with one eyebrow bushier than the other, an accent, and stocking cap, driving a white Prius with front passenger brown seat cover. Case #22-019220

A third female victim from Nov. 12, 2022 says that at approximately 2 a.m., a middle eastern male offered her a ride from the Burien Transit Center. She stated he took her to his apartment which was located behind a Jack in the Box, and was driving a white sedan. The male then drove her around. When she tried to leave, he asked for sex and she declined him multiple times. That time he punched her in the face repeatedly. He stopped at SR 509 and 112th. She fled on foot as he drove away. Note: The suspected was arrested in front of his residence in Burien, across from a Jack in the Box. Case #22-019332

On Nov 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a female was approached at the Burien Transit Center and offered a ride. She accepted. Eventually the male driver offered to pay her for sex and she said no. He pulled over at SR 509 and 112th and bit the victim’s left breast. She exited the car and he attacked her knocking her to the ground and punching her in the head. At some point during the altercation, she was stabbed in the left thigh by the attacker. She was able to get away and ran to the woods. She hid in the woods for a period of time before flagging down traffic and calling 911. The female victim was interviewed by detectives and described the attacker to be a middle eastern male, darker skin, with some facial fair and an accent. The subject was driving a white Prius.



Video surveillance from the Burien Transit Center showed the suspect with dark skin, 5’8″ tall, speaking to both female victims on their respective dates of assaults. He was driving a white Prius.

STAKEOUT & ARREST

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at approximate 10:30 p.m., WSP and KCSO detectives were on surveillance in the area of the Burien Transit Center and observed a middle eastern male, 5’8″ tall, wearing a black stocking cap, and similar clothing in the video walking away from the Transit Center towards a white Prius.

Detectives obtained the license plate and a search displayed the registered owner’s name. A photo showed he had a bushy left eyebrow, and was 5’8″ tall, middle eastern. Detectives followed him as he drove to the corner of 148th and Ambaum Blvd. SW, and observed him pull into the Walgreens parking lot and stop and attempt to pickup a female. The female declined a ride. Detectives then initiated a traffic stop. Upon contact, police observed that the suspect had a brown colored passenger seat cover. He was placed under arrest and advised his Constitutional Rights. When asked about the knife, the suspect admitted it was located in the Prius driver door pocket. He also had an injury to his right knuckle, and said he obtained the knuckle injury from a fight the night prior.

EDITOR’S NOTE : It is our policy to not name suspects until they have been officially charged.