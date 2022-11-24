Story & Video by Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher

The Krull Family’s fifth annual “Dinner or Pardon?” turkey food drive fundraiser ended on a very happy note for both the turkeys who were pardoned, as well as recipient Transform Burien on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

This was the fifth consecutive year for this great, annual grassroots family-run fundraiser put on by Normandy Park residents Candace, Tay, Ray and Daniel Krull.

Over 3,000 (and counting – you can still donate through sunset on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24) food items were donated to local nonprofit Transform Burien, whose Christian outreach center helps locals experiencing homelessness and poverty meet their basic needs.

The two family-raised turkeys were pardoned after being voted “Dinner” (eat) or “Pardon” (let live) by people who cast their ballots by placing donations of non-perishable food in bins with the appropriate label.

Normandy Park Mayor Sue-Ann Hohimer unscrolled and read a proclamation after being introduced with the ringing of a bell by Town Crier and fellow Councilmember Shawn McEvoy. Also speaking was Transform Burien Outreach Director Greg Henkel, along with Tay and Candace Krull.

YOU CAN STILL DONATE

If you hadn’t yet voted, you still have time as the ballot bins will be open until sunset on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022, outside the Krull home located at 20005 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park (map below). You can also donate directly to Transform Burien here: https://transformoutreach.org/donate/

The tally as of Nov. 23, was:

Pardon: 2,147 Dinner: 831



VIDEO

Here’s a video of highlights from this year’s pardoning ceremony, featuring turkeys “Heavy” and “No Name,” along with a bunch of helpful humans: