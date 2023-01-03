After seven highly-successful seasons as Kennedy Catholic High School’s Football Head Coach, Sheldon Cross has accepted a college coaching position, the Burien-based school announced on Monday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Cross will become Offensive Coordinator at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly).

“We announce Coach Cross’ leaving with a mixture of joy and sadness,” said Kennedy Catholic President/Principal Matthew Mohs. “We are grateful for where Coach has taken the football program during his tenure and we are sorry to lose him; however, we are happy for this new opportunity and wish him and his family well. He will always be part of the Lancer Family.”

Kennedy Catholic will begin the search for a new football head coach soon.

Originally from Tacoma, Cross coached seven years at Kennedy Catholic, ending his final season with a fourth straight NPSL 4A Championship and a 2022 run at the State Championship title, which they lost by two points. Under Cross’ guidance, the Lancer Football Program has become one of the strongest in the nation and a continual state contender. The team is currently ranked #2 in Washington State and, in 2020-2021, was ranked #25 in the country.

Having compiled 55 wins in the past seven seasons, the Lancers have transformed into one of the most potent offenses in the country and have helped 30 graduates advance to play college football including four All-Americans: Sav’ell Smalls, Jabez Tinae, 2020/21 All American Bowl West quarterback Sam Huard, and Micah Banuelos.

In the last four seasons, Cross has been named the NPSL 4A Coach of the Year each year; in 2022 he was named Washington State 4A Coach of the Year; and he was named West Offensive Coordinator for the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, which the West won.

During Cross’ tenure, Huard set the Washington State record for most passing yards in Washington State history (13, 226 yards) and was named 2020/2021 Gatorade Player of the Year. Cross’ offense averaged 42 points per game, passed for 21,585 yards, and scored 250 touchdowns.

Cross came home to the Puget Sound area and joined the Lancer Family from NCAA Division I Idaho State University, where he was the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach. He has served as an Offensive Coordinator and had great success at Idaho State, Illinois State and at Division II – New Mexico Highlands.

Cross also served as the head football coach at Interlake High School in Bellevue where he led his squad to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2008 and 2009. He was named Bellevue Reporter Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2009 and King County Coach of the Year in 2009. Cross led the Saints to two consecutive trips to the WIAA Football State Tournament, the first two for the school in 22 years.

Kennedy Catholic High School is an Archdiocesan, co-ed high school located in Burien, Washington whose mission is to graduate leaders following Christ in a school community that is accessible, diverse, and committed to pursuing the full potential of every student. More info at https://www.kennedyhs.org/.