Highline Public Schools District 3 School Board Director Joe Van was elected president of the Highline School Board in December and stepped into his new role this week

Van replaces outgoing President Aaron Garcia, and most recently served as Vice President of the board.

He was appointed to the board in 2016, then elected in November of the same year, and is serving his second four-year term. He is a 1995 graduate of Tyee High School and holds a degree in Administration of Justice from Highline Community College. He is employed as a Corporate Operations Manager at Owens & Minor, a global healthcare logistics company in Sumner. Van is active in a number of civic activities and speaks fluent Vietnamese. He and his wife Leslee, also a Tyee graduate, live in SeaTac with three children.

Director Angelica Alvarez is the school board’s new vice president. Alvarez represents District 2, and has served on the school board since 2010. She previously served in president and vice president roles.

School board meetings are held at 6:00 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Central Office, located at 15675 Ambaum Boulevard SW in Burien.

For more information about the Highline School Board, visit the School Board webpage .