Volunteers are needed to join the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, the City of Normandy Park, families and community members around the region for a tree planting event at Marine View Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hurry – space is limited – so reserve your spot now:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-foresters-tickets-160715033993

Foreign language interpreters are also available.

Tools, supplies, trees/shrubs, education and snacks will be provided for these fun tree planting events.

Plant trees, remove invasive species, and learn about the environment:

How to help the environment Best practices for planting trees and shrubs How you can impact air quality and climate change Have Fun! We have environmentally friendly crafts! The Environmental Science Center will be available for educational programming



Questions? Email: [email protected]

Event materials, trees and supplies paid for by the Port of Seattle South King County Environmental Grant Fund! Thank you to the Port of Seattle and Restoration Design Analytics LLC for your support!

These family friendly events will follow current COVID-19 requirements for masking and social distancing.

Marine View Park is located at 20945 Marine View Drive SW, Normandy Park: