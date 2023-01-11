On Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call of a male found down on the ground in the 600 block of SW 151st Street (map below).

Deputies responded to the area – about a block away from the Precinct 4 Police Station near the Post Office – and located a male subject, who was found deceased.

Police say that during their investigation, officers contacted the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, who responded and discovered that the victim had suffered injuries.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives have responded and are currently investigating this death investigation.

Crime tape was posted and the area was cordoned off, with police activity for a few hours.

“The post office is closed with yellow tape where the driveway is,” one eyewitness said. “There were many unmarked police cars along the street…big SUV’s with CSI-looking cases in the open rear end of their vehicles. It looked like a major investigation.”

