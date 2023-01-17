The Seattle branch of the American Association of University Women recently award a $5,000 scholarship to Highline High School alum Ms. Ileana Martinez Villada.

Martinez Villada graduated from Highline in 2010, and is completing her B.A.S. degree in Dental Hygiene at Seattle Central College, Class of 2023.

She still considers the Burien area her home (she lives in Normandy Park), has three children that go to school there and has other family that live in the area.

Prior to entering the dental hygiene program, she worked for years as a dental assistant in community health, including pediatric care. Her goal is to reach out to her ethnic community and educate them more about the benefits of good oral hygiene.

Each year AAUW Seattle offers up to three scholarships to full-time undergraduate students who identify as women, who attend a public WA college/university and show evidence of financial need. Applicants must have attended high school in King County. AAUW Seattle Branch is one of over 1000 local affiliate branches of the national AAUW organization.

AAUW Seattle’s mission is “to advance gender equity through research, education, and advocacy.”

To learn more about AAUW Seattle, visit https://aauw-seattle.org/.

To learn more about our scholarships, visit: https://aauw-seattle.org/what-we-do/college-scholarships.